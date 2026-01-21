Protester Struck by Vehicle Near Jerusalem’s Chords Bridge [VIDEO]

A protester was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday evening during a protest by IDF veterans near the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem, leaving three people injured.
According to reports, the main victim was lightly injured, while two additional protesters also required medical treatment.
Police forces were called to the scene and launched a search for the driver involved. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident has been opened.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
3 Responses
Watch them immediately lock this driver up well BEYOND any requests by police. Hit a leftist protester, all hell breaks loose. Kill a chareidi protester and they get released.
Hmm – so maybe, just maybe, this is not a pattern targeting Chareidim???
an Israeli Yid
Protesting by blocking traffic should be made criminal, 0 police tolerance