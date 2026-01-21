Advertise
HATE IN BORO PARK: Staggering 57 Swastikas Found In 18th Ave Park for Second Straight Day [PHOTOS]

For the second consecutive day, “Gravesend Park” in Boro Park was targeted with despicable antisemitic vandalism, after a total of 57 swastikas were discovered painted across walkways and playground equipment at the park located on 18th Avenue and 56th Street.

Community Board 12 returned to the scene alongside officers from the NYPD 66th Precinct and Boro Park Shomrim, following similar hateful graffiti that was found at the same location on Tuesday.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has launched an active investigation into the incidents. Officials said those responsible will be held accountable and stressed that justice is expected to be pursued swiftly.

The repeated attacks have sparked outrage and deep concern throughout the Boro Park community, as residents and leaders condemn the acts as blatant antisemitism and call for increased security and vigilance in public spaces.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

  3. Check out cameras in the area. It may be students from FDR school nearby. Don’t forget a year ago or so some students had a protest against Israel and broke a nearby store window. Also the paint cans on floor could have been bought near a store that sells these items. They may have a camera in the store as well. Start with investigating in the FDR school. The guys who did it probably shared it with other students. Maybe a stakeout the next few nights as they did come back again so they may return.

