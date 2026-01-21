Advertise
Contrary To Police Request: Court Releases Bus Driver Who Killed Naftali Kramer, Z’L

Scene of the incident near Komemiyut. Photo: ש.פ.ה

The court on Wednesday rejected the police request to extend the arrest of the bus driver who struck and killed Naftali Tzvi Kramer, z’l, contrary to the request of the police, who had demanded that his detention be extended by another 10 days.

During the hearing, the police argued that there is a real need to continue holding the driver in custody, among other things, due to the severity of the incident and its fatal consequences. However, the court ruled that at this stage there is no justification to grant the request and ordered the driver’s release under restrictive conditions.

The police announced that they will appeal the court’s decision.

Disturbing footage filmed inside the bus in the moments that the driver struck and killed Kramer, z’l, near Komemiyut on Tuesday has raised serious questions about the background of the deadly incident.

The footage from the bus camera, published by Yisrael Hayom on Wednesday morning, shows that the driver was driving erratically before the “accident.” The frightened girls on the bus are heard panicking over the driver’s reckless behavior in the moment before the impact. “Here are all the bochurim. What is he doing?” they are heard saying. “He’s crazy! Oh no. These are bochurim—stop! What is this? What did he do, idiot!”

And then hysterical screams are heard after the fatal impact.

UTJ party leader MK Uri Maklev sent a letter to Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana on Wednesday, demanding that an emergency Knesset discussion be held on an urgent proposal for the agenda on the topic: “A severe phenomenon of the ramming of protesters—two dead and four injured.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

