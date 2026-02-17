Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

0 TAXES! Stop kvetching about Jerusalem prices.

Communicated Content

Smart money found this 17 minutes North

Here’s what you probably know.
Jerusalem’s residential market isn’t just expensive, the apartments are cramped. You’re paying premium prices for apartments where multiple kids must share a room, the dining table may double as a home office and the porch is a narrow outdoor sliver.

But 17 minutes from Romema, something different is happening.

TECHELET in Givat Zeev is creating buzz. These homes are planned and built with space where you can actually breathe and views that give you room to think.

But there’s another gem buried in this newsflash.
A law that should be a flashing bold headline for US buyers:

Properties over the Green Line offer a tax structure most people don’t realize exists.
We’re talking about elimination of purchase taxes that would typically run 8-10% on similar Jerusalem properties. Plus, no capital gains tax when you eventually sell. That’s complete exemption from taxes that could otherwise eat significantly into your returns.

Factor in the tax savings alongside suburban pricing for 4-9 room homes.
You’re getting an awesome deal on a gorgeous Jerusalem home!

But a deal’s only as good as the details, right?

No worries. You’re buying into Mishab’s 89-year track record (over 100,000 homes built).
The neighboring community of Kanerica also by Mishab?
Thriving. Schools, shopping, established Anglo families? The infrastructure’s already there.

It doesn’t matter if your aliyah timeline is 3 years or 15 or when Moshiach comes. Or if you’re simply positioning in Israel’s expanding market. This place is perfect

A strategic investment with serious tax advantages, your family’s future Jerusalem home ready when you are, and entry into a proven market before broader discovery drives prices up.

Breathe in the rolling green views stretching to the horizon. Think about getting into the car and being in Jerusalem’s center in minutes. Explore this early-stage opportunity now.

Get more details now >>>

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israel Upgrades F-35 Jets With Extended Range, Signaling Readiness To Strike Iran

Pentagon Moves to Rebuild Bunker-Buster Arsenal After Operation Midnight Hammer

HaRav Shlomo Amar: “Better To Abolish The Rabbanut Than Hold Exams For Women”

Collective Punishment: 28 Detainees From Bnei Brak Riots Released; Most Had No Connection To Riots

Bondi Beach Terrorist Makes First Court Appearance

“Houthis Are Training to Infiltrate Israel; IDF On High Alert,” Security Officials Warns

Report: Hamas Is Setting Conditions For Phase B Of Ceasefire

MAILBAG: Call In Jared Kushner And Trump’s Board Of Peace To Resolve Chareidi Draft Tensions

Donald Trump Said He Will Support Israeli Strike On Iran’s Ballistic Missiles If Talks Fail, Report Claims

EXPLOSIVE NIGHT IN YERUSHALAYIM: Fresh Clashes Erupt Near Kikar HaShabbos; 27 Arrested In Bnei Brak Turmoil