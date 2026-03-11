Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

I Am Begging You to Save My Baby’s Life

Communicated Content

 

🚨 URGENT – Please Help Save Baby Milcha 🚨

 

Milcha is only 2 months old and is fighting a severe liver disease that is threatening her life.

 

Doctors have told her parents that her only chance to survive is urgent, advanced treatment abroad. The costs are overwhelming, and her family cannot do this alone.

 

Her mother, Feiga Tehila, is begging for help to save her baby girl.

 

Every donation helps give Milcha another chance to live.

Even sharing this message can help reach someone who can save her.

 

Please don’t ignore this. A baby’s life is at stake. 💔

 

👉 Donate and help save Milcha:

https://go.aloviakids.org/bn688nx1?utm_source=jag8.2at

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TRUMP: “Any Time I Want It To End, It Will End” — Says There’s “Practically Nothing Left” To Target In Iran

LATEST INFO: New Taba Option And State Department Flight Updates For Those Exiting Israel

WATCH IT: CENTCOM Commander Gives Major Update On U.S. War Effort Against Iran

🚨 TRAVEL CHAOS: YWN Wants To Hear About Your Experience Leaving Israel During Iran War

Israeli Americans Brutally Assaulted Outside California Restaurant in Suspected Hate Crime

CLOWN SHOW: CNN Anchor Falsely Claims NYC Mayor Was Target of ISIS Terror Attack, Despite Clear Evidence Otherwise

Bypassing AG: Legal Opinion On PM’s Pardon Request Submitted To Minister Eliyahu

IDF Bolsters Troops In The North; Golani Brigade Moves From Gaza To Lebanon

Israeli Ministers: “Iranian Regime Collapse May Take A Year”

WATCH: U.S Destroys 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Strait Of Hormuz