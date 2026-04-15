While Dating Swipes Decrease, JWed.com Marriages Increase to Record 4,100!

It’s hard to believe that an online dating service launched from a basement apartment in Passaic, NJ, over 25 years ago as Frumster.com, has become one of the most successful online Jewish dating for marriage services.

Some may remember the service was originally branded as Frumster.com – but which which was later rebranded as JWed.com

Back then, to many, online dating was seen as a medium of “last resort.”

Today, everyone knows someone who met on JWed.

How has JWed brought success to so many singles?

Derek Saker, CEO and Co-Founder of JWed, points to three main factors driving singles success for members. Authenticity of membership through vigorous screening, innovative profile tools enabling members to put their best foot forward and an empowering and less dismissive dating environment.

[A JWed Married Couple]

Going Beyond The Swipe

Many Orthodox Jewish Jewish singles continue to opt-out the “swiping” world of dating.

At JWed.com, we welcome this.

Each JWed profile is as unique as each amazing Jewish single.

JWed empowers members through innovative tools, to create a richly diverse and captivating profile, that maximizes engagement with potential matches.

Derek Saker, Co-Founder and CEO of JWed says “We always found it alarming that with many online Jewish dating platforms, many singles often spent more time in deciding which peanut butter to purchase, than the time invested in creating a meaningful profile!”

In today’s Jewish dating world, everyone needs to put their best foot forward. But at the same time, JWed has long recognized that not everyone is a born marketer – especially of themselves.

Some find it more difficult to write about themselves, others may find easier expression in an audio introduction, while some members may gravitate to sharing personal insights.

With JWed, members utilize the many unique profile tools that speak to them, and create their one-of-a-kind holistic profile of themselves – that speaks to others.

From VoiceIntro where a member can add an audio introduction to their profle, to FriendsIntro, where a member can invite others to post (and then approve) positive reflections on themselves. JWed’s many other such features, enables every single to present a far more interesting and inviting introduction to themselves – beyond the generic and dismissive.

[JWed Married Couple]

Ben from Miami, who met his wife Shani from San Diego on JWed comments “What I found most inviting to Shani’s profile was her hilarious audio about herseld – full of wit and good humor! It’s such a key part of who Shani is – which immediately grabbed my attention – and which I would otherwise have never known about, from the generic profiles out there.”

Going Beyond Just Quanity

JWed rejects more profiles than are approved every day.

Every new registrant is hands-on screened. And it’s not just authenticity. Each profile must be meamingful – not least, it serves in the best interests of a new registrant.

The emphasis is on quality Jewish singles, and not mere numbers of members.

[A JWed Married Couple]

Going Beyond What is Local

The focus for JWed members is finding their true Jewish soulmate, not just on the best locally available frum Jewish single.

Take Dinah who had recently made aliyah from the U.S. to Jerusalem and Ari who lived in London. Both had been dating for some time, and neither had looked much beyond the walls of Jerualem or the Atlantic Ocean!

Then as per Dinah, “When I saw Ari’s profile, his insights, Jewish outlook and admittedly the lovely photos with his niece and nephews – even though he was in the U.K.- I decided to reach out to him.” Turned out, Ari was already seriously considering aliyah and flew out to meet Dinah in Israel after a few weeks of their communications. And the rest is history. Dinah and Ari have been married for just on a year, and now live in Modi’in.

Going Beyond One-Way Thinking

Over 65% of JWed marriages, are marriages where it was the woman who initiated the first message. In the Jewish dating world – not least in our frum dating world, this is especially poignant.

With JWed, frum single women feel especially empowered, and do not sit by the phone as it were – but take the dating driving seat.

Aliza, who met her now husband Josh on JWed shares, “When I saw Josh’s very interesting profile, and that he had recently joined, I decided there was no way I was going to wait and immediately initiated a message to him!” Aliza and Josh have been married now for 4 years and have two wonderful young children.

[JWed Married Couple]

JWed has tens of thousands of approved marriage-minded Jewish singles of all ages, hashkafas, and locations. From Hassidic to Modern Orthodox, from Lakewood to London, New York to Jerusalem and everything in-between!

https://youtube.com/shorts/YyT69p_8qlk

Find Your Chosen One on JWed.com Today!