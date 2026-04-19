💔 Save Baby Milcha 💔

Milcha is only 2 months old… a tiny, innocent baby who hasn’t even begun her life — and already she is fighting for it.

She is suffering from a severe liver disease that is threatening her life.

Doctors have determined: her only chance to survive is urgent, advanced treatment abroad.

Her parents are heartbroken and helpless, doing everything they can to save their daughter – but the costs are overwhelming, far beyond what they can manage alone.

Her mother, Feiga Tehila, is pleading for help…

❤️ Together, we can save Milcha

https://go.aloviakids.org/bn688nx1?utm_source=yw19.4at