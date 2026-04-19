U.S. Seizes Iranian Cargo Ship After Dramatic Gulf Showdown; Iran Accuses U.S. Of Ceasefire Breach, Rejects Talks

A high-risk confrontation in the Gulf of Oman has pushed tensions between Washington and Tehran to the brink, as the United States seized a massive Iranian-flagged cargo ship while diplomatic efforts to halt the conflict appeared to unravel in real time.

According to President Donald Trump, the nearly 900-foot vessel — identified as the TOUSKA — attempted to breach a U.S.-enforced maritime blockade before being intercepted by the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG-111).

U.S. Central Command said the ship ignored repeated warnings over a six-hour standoff as it sailed toward Bandar Abbas. In a calculated escalation, the destroyer ordered the evacuation of the vessel’s engine room before firing multiple rounds from its 5-inch MK 45 naval gun, disabling the ship’s propulsion and leaving it dead in the water.

U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit then boarded the crippled vessel and took it into custody. Officials described the operation as “deliberate, professional, and proportional,” stressing that force was used only after sustained noncompliance.

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Trump said the ship had been under U.S. Treasury sanctions tied to prior illicit activity and confirmed its cargo is now under inspection.

The dramatic seizure marks the most aggressive enforcement yet of the blockade imposed on April 13, which spans Iranian ports and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global oil shipments.

American forces in the region, backed by assets including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), remain actively engaged in enforcement operations. Another carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), is now moving into the region.

At the same time, warnings of a broader conflict are intensifying.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations has raised the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz to “critical,” citing risks of mines, navigation interference, and sudden hostile encounters. The agency described the wider Arabian Gulf as a “high-risk operating environment,” warning that even minor incidents could spiral rapidly.

Iran has already signaled that it views Sunday’s events as an act of aggression.

The country’s joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, accused the United States of violating the ceasefire by attacking what it says was a commercial vessel traveling from China, and vowed retaliation against what it called “armed piracy.”

But even as military tensions surged at sea, diplomacy on land appeared to collapse.

Iran formally rejected participation in a second round of U.S.-led talks, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency, which cited “excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade” as reasons for its refusal.

IRNA also accused Washington of playing a “blame game,” alleging the U.S. falsely claimed Iran would attend talks to increase pressure.

Earlier Sunday, Trump said Iran had committed a “serious violation” of the ceasefire but insisted a deal remains within reach. In comments reported by journalist Jonathan Karl, Trump maintained optimism, later telling Axios: “I feel fine about it. The concept of the deal is done. I think we have a very good chance to get it completed.”

The White House had been preparing for negotiations in Islamabad, with a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and senior adviser Jared Kushner expected to attend.

Two sources told The Jerusalem Post the U.S. hoped to secure a framework agreement before negotiating details. But Iranian officials have repeatedly denied any such talks will take place while the blockade remains in effect.

The result is a rapidly widening gap: escalating military confrontation in one of the world’s most critical waterways, paired with a diplomatic track that is faltering — if not already broken.

With Iran vowing retaliation, U.S. forces surging into the region, and talks hanging by a thread, Sunday’s events may mark not just a dramatic maritime seizure — but a turning point toward a far more dangerous phase of the conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)