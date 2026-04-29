WATCH: Nachi Gordon Sits Down With The Village & Has A Real Conversation About Why Recovery Fails

Anyone Who Has Ever Dealt With Addiction Knows This Already: It Doesn’t Just End.

People try. They get clean. They mean it. And then, too often, they fall again.

That’s not a lack of effort or willpower. It’s the reality of what addiction is. In fact, close to 80% of people struggling with addiction relapse, sometimes repeatedly. Not because they don’t care, but because something deeper is missing.

Addiction isn’t just about stopping. Recovery isn’t just about getting clean. The real question is what happens after.



Where does a person go once the initial progress is made? What does their life actually look like? Who are they surrounded by?



That’s where things tend to break down.

The Village was built around that exact problem.



Located in Rockland County, The Village is a Jewish sober living community made up of six homes—five for men and one for women. But describing it as “sober living” doesn’t quite capture what it is. The Village isn’t a program people move through. It’s a place people settle into.



Each resident receives individualized therapeutic care, along with job training, placement, and guidance. But more importantly, they enter an environment that provides something many of them haven’t had in a long time: consistency, accountability, and a real sense of belonging.



It’s a structure that holds. Not temporarily, but over time.

And that changes outcomes.



The Village sees 350% higher success than the accepted standard—not just in sobriety, but in what comes with it: steady employment, healthy relationships, and the ability to build a stable life.



Because when someone is surrounded by the right support system, recovery doesn’t fall apart the moment real life begins.



This idea.. that not everyone gets it right the first time isn’t new.



Pesach Sheini is built around exactly that. It recognizes that some people weren’t ready, weren’t there, or simply missed their first opportunity. And instead of being excluded, they’re given another chance.



For people dealing with addiction, that idea isn’t symbolic. It’s real life.

Very few people get it right on the first attempt. Or the second. The question is whether the next attempt will look any different from the last.

That’s what The Village exists to change.



Not to help people get part of the way there, but to help them go all the way, into something stable, lasting, and real.



This Pesach Sheini, that opportunity can exist for someone who needs it.

Help Us Bring Them ALL THE WAY HOME and DONATE TODAY!