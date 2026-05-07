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Largest Gathering of Yiddishe Kinder Brings Unforgettable Kiddush Hashem to Boro Park

Communicated Content

 

This past Tuesday, 13th Avenue in Boro Park was transformed into a powerful display of Yiddishe pride as thousands of children gathered for the Lag BaOmer Parade and Kinus celebrating the Hilula of Rebbi Shimon Bar Yochai. With the streets filled with the voices of tinokos shel beis rabban, the event was a tremendous Kiddush Hashem and a moving demonstration of achdus, bringing together the entire community for a day centered around Torah, Tefillah, Tzedakah, and the joy of being part of Klal Yisroel.


The program featured an exciting and uplifting lineup that captivated children and adults alike. Highlights included a beautiful musical performance by Hershy Weinberger together with the Yingerlich Choir, accompanied by Avrumi Berko, an epic show by the Direnfeld Brothers, a dramatic live play performance, and a stunning sand art storytelling presentation. What was truly remarkable was how throughout the program, inspiring messages were woven into the entertainment, giving the children an experience that was not only memorable and exciting, but meaningful and spiritually uplifting.

 

The Kinus marked the largest gathering of Yiddishe kinder of its kind to date, showcasing the incredible strength, unity, and pride of the Boro Park community. Thousands of children joined together in song, tefillah, and celebration, creating a scene that will be remembered long after Lag BaOmer. 


There is still an opportunity to take part in this remarkable Kiddush Hashem and benefit from the tremendous Zechus of supporting an event that inspired thousands of precious Yiddishe children.

Link to donate: 

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/tzivos-hashem-bp/lag-baomer-parade

 

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