What happens when real-life dilemmas are viewed through the lens of halachah?

Contemporary Questions, Halachic Answers is a captivating collection of startling, inspiring and true news stories that raise real halachic questions rooted in the complexities of modern life.

Published by Adir Press. Click here to buy it from Amazon or Feldheim

Anchored to the weekly parashah, you’ll discover an eye-opening, real-life scenario that made headlines in recent years, followed by the compelling halachic challenges it raises and a wide selection of related stories. The analysis journeys through the full breadth of Torah sources — from the Gemara and Rishonim to Acharonim and today’s leading Poskim — revealing how halachah continues to address even the most unexpected challenges of our times.

Whether at the Shabbos table, in the classroom, or in the beis midrash, Contemporary Questions, Halachic Answers will spark meaningful discussion and a deeper appreciation for halachah in action.

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“Rabbi Lauer’s treatment [of contemporary halachic issues] is outstanding […] The novice will be exposed to the beauty, depth and complexity of the halachic process […] The talmid chacham will be able to see a wide range of mekoros and psakim, some of which are not so easy to find…”

Rabbi Yitzchak Breitowitz, shlit”a, Rav, Kehillas Ohr Somayach, Jerusalem

“[…] fascinating halachic topics that are not spoken about in any other sefer, e.g. traveling on an airplane on Shabbos, wearing a kefiiyeh, Rabbis and street names, paparazzi, haunted houses and many more. It is the perfect sefer to elevate one’s Shabbos table, using these issues as a springboard for vibrant halachic discussions.”

Rabbi Daniel Yaakov Travis, shlit”a, Rosh Kollel, Kollel Toras Chaim, Jerusalem

Published by Adir Press. Click here to buy it from Amazon or Feldheim

Published by Adir Press. Click here to buy it from Amazon or Feldheim