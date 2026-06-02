STAR-K Announces Summer 2026 Kashrus Training Seminars

Step Inside the World of
Kosher Certification With
STAR-K
Discover the expertise, precision, and real-world knowledge behind one of the world’s most respected kosher certification agencies through STAR-K’s immersive summer training programs in Baltimore.
Every summer, STAR-K Kosher Certification opens its doors to individuals eager to deepen their understanding of kosher supervision and the complex world behind reliable certification.
In Summer 2026, STAR-K will once again host two of its most sought-after training programs at its Baltimore headquarters, offering participants a rare behind-the-scenes look into the world of kashrus certification, industrial food production, and foodservice supervision.
13th Annual Foodservice Mashgiach Training Seminar
This intensive three-day seminar is designed for individuals currently working in, or aspiring to enter, the field of hashgacha within foodservice environments such as restaurants, catering halls, hotels, camps, and institutional kitchens.
Participants gain hands-on exposure to the fast-paced realities of kosher supervision while learning directly from experienced STAR-K professionals and rabbinic experts.
Topics Include:
- Kitchen and foodservice protocols
- Ingredient and product verification
- Common kashrus challenges in commercial kitchens
- Real-world mashgiach scenarios
- Day-to-day operational responsibilities
23rd Annual Kashrus Training Program
Now entering its 23rd year, this advanced four-day program is tailored for rabbonim, kollel members, certifying agency staff, and others serving in klei kodesh.
Widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive kashrus training opportunities available today, the program focuses on the practical application of halachic principles from the Shulchan Aruch as they relate to modern kosher certification.
Participants Will Explore:
- Industrial food manufacturing
- Ingredient sourcing and supply chains
- Equipment kashering procedures
- Complex production environments
- Modern kashrus challenges in large-scale facilities
Learn From the Experts Behind Trusted Kosher Certification
Whether you are a mashgiach seeking to sharpen your skills, a rav looking to expand your kashrus expertise, or someone interested in the inner workings of kosher certification, STAR-K’s Summer 2026 seminars provide an unparalleled educational opportunity.
Both seminars are limited to just 25 participants to ensure a personalized and interactive learning experience.
Download Applications & Register
410-484-4110 ext. 219