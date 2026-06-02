STAR-K Announces Summer 2026 Kashrus Training Seminars

Summer 2026 Training Opportunities Step Inside the World of

Kosher Certification With

STAR-K Discover the expertise, precision, and real-world knowledge behind one of the world’s most respected kosher certification agencies through STAR-K’s immersive summer training programs in Baltimore. Apply for STAR-K Training Programs

Every summer, STAR-K Kosher Certification opens its doors to individuals eager to deepen their understanding of kosher supervision and the complex world behind reliable certification. In Summer 2026, STAR-K will once again host two of its most sought-after training programs at its Baltimore headquarters, offering participants a rare behind-the-scenes look into the world of kashrus certification, industrial food production, and foodservice supervision.

July 6–8, 2026 13th Annual Foodservice Mashgiach Training Seminar This intensive three-day seminar is designed for individuals currently working in, or aspiring to enter, the field of hashgacha within foodservice environments such as restaurants, catering halls, hotels, camps, and institutional kitchens. Participants gain hands-on exposure to the fast-paced realities of kosher supervision while learning directly from experienced STAR-K professionals and rabbinic experts. Topics Include: Kitchen and foodservice protocols

Ingredient and product verification

Common kashrus challenges in commercial kitchens

Real-world mashgiach scenarios

Day-to-day operational responsibilities Reserve Your Spot

July 13–16, 2026 23rd Annual Kashrus Training Program Now entering its 23rd year, this advanced four-day program is tailored for rabbonim, kollel members, certifying agency staff, and others serving in klei kodesh. Widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive kashrus training opportunities available today, the program focuses on the practical application of halachic principles from the Shulchan Aruch as they relate to modern kosher certification. Participants Will Explore: Industrial food manufacturing

Ingredient sourcing and supply chains

Equipment kashering procedures

Complex production environments

Modern kashrus challenges in large-scale facilities Apply Now