THE TIME IS RIGHT NOW: The Fight for Torah in Eretz Yisroel Reaches American Soil

This is the moment Klal Yisroel has been waiting for.

Next week, the largest delegation of gedolei Yisroel ever to travel on behalf of Keren Olam HaTorah lands on American soil. Gedolei hador, roshei yeshiva, rabbanim, and admorim will be leaving their yeshivos, leaving their talmidim, and leaving the kehillos that are the center of their lives, to cross an ocean and stand in front of you. These gedolim, advanced in age and unwilling to part with even a single hour of limud haTorah, are clearing their calendars, boarding planes, and traveling to cities across the United States.

Why? Because for over two years the funding has been frozen. The yeshivos are drowning, the kollelim are buckling, and bochurim are now being arrested for refusing to put down a Gemara. This is the fight for the survival of Torah in Eretz Yisroel, and the gedolim recognize there is no one left to send in their place. So they are coming themselves.

We are being presented with the single greatest opportunity a Yid can be offered: to become a shutaf in the olam haTorah at the exact moment malignant forces are trying to tear it down. Now is the chance attach your name to the learning of an avreich you will never meet, in a beis medrash you may never see, and own a piece of every word he learns.

It is within reach for every single Yid. This is no longer something only gevirim can afford. A month of an avreich‘s learning is $276. Spread it across the year and it is $23 a month. That is it. That is the price of a shutfus in the survival of the olam haTorah. And the more that you give, the stronger your shutfus will be.

The gedolim are about to land. Do not wait for them to convince you. Become a shutaf with Keren Olam HaTorah today.