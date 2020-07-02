BINGO, World-Famous Superstore, now an indispensable part of the Lakewood community

Sponsored Content





Lakewood collectively remembers BINGO’s famous children’s shoe sale last year. Thousands waited in line for the opportunity to purchase beautiful, top quality shoes, at the bargain price of $40 a pair.

For many, this may have been the first time they’d seen a specially designed item for the frum market, of the quality our community is accustomed to, offered at below market value. At BINGO, this type of sale is an everyday occurrence.

BINGO entered the American supermarket scene with the motto “No Shticks, No Tricks,” and they’ve remained true to their word. After their resounding success in servicing the Brooklyn community, BINGO turned their attention to Lakewood. Their goal here is to ensure that Lakewood, Toms River, Jackson and Howell residents have access to rock bottom pricing in all their consumer needs, in an environment, they are comfortable with.

Hiring grocery icon, R’ Mordechai Sender, to join the management team of the Lakewood store, is just one way this superstore has invested in the Lakewood community. R’ Sender brings his enthusiasm and love for the community, as well as his appreciation for buying and getting the best deal on every item. As a veteran to the food industry, R’ Sender can attest to the truly astounding pricing and quality Bingo has brought to the town.

BINGO is committed to the customer shopping experience. They work hard to ensure that the store’s 36 aisles are spacious, immaculate, and orderly. R’ Sender asserts that “you’ll never find an item out of stock, and you’ll never be encumbered by workers stocking the shelves.

The shelves are always stocked, -sometimes 15 rows wide! – with any given item.” Friday morning, when most groceries suffer from the aftereffects of Thursday night Shabbos shopping, BINGO has its familiar serene look. All items are in place, the floors are shining, and the staff is prepared and ready for another day of savings.

Bingo’s corporate team consists of a group of top bargain hunters. They thrill at being able to assert that the standard price for every item in the store is the cheapest you’ll find, without compromising an iota on quality.

They also strive to bring traditional items into the store at never-seen-before prices. Some famous items have been sukkah boards for $19.99, Materna formula for $25, and men’s dress shirts for $20. You’ll find a scooter for $29.99 and a bucket of Mitzvah Kinder for $49.99, in addition to a lot of other sensational items! Seasonal items include: durable lawn chairs, food coolers and outdoor furniture, all for unbelievable prices. “I still can’t figure out how the meat department offers such high-quality cuts of meat for the pricing you’ll find here,” says R’ Sender. “This place is fun! You never know what you’ll find here. I have a hard time spending my day here because I want to buy everything I see for my family!”

With a store the size of Costco, many have questioned whether BINGO is intended for weekly shopping. In response, R’ Sender describes the many steps BINGO has taken to ensure a pleasurable, easy and efficient shopping experience for the Lakewood consumer.

Upon entering the store, visitors can pick up a “scanner”, and as they shop, simply scan the items before putting them into their wagon. When finished shopping, the customer heads to the checkout, hands over the scanner, pays with their credit card, and walks out of the store! Because of the specialized parking setup outside the store, shoppers are never parked far from the door.

The store also boasts a significant number of prepared foods, such as marinated chickens and meats, cut up fruit platters, beautiful fish choices, and plenty of baked goods. The best part of shopping in BINGO is that the store never feels full. Because of the size of the store, two acquaintances can be shopping at the same time and will never know the other is there!

Philanthropic U.S. owner Ari Weiss, along with Israel’s Osher Ad, have indeed found common ground with R’ Sender. Combining their skills with his 25 years in the food industry, BINGO has already become an integral part of the Lakewood community.

They constantly look for ways to serve and meet the needs of the community, by offering 24-hour shopping before yom tov and offering sales and consistent low pricing without any gimmicks (such as sale hours at off-hours of the day or a requiring a minimum amount of non-sale items spent).

If you haven’t yet, stop in for toy Clics, a pizza maker, some chicken and meat, produce, dairy and paper towels, because BINGO wants Lakewood to shop with confidence.

To see the latest steals and deals, sign up for BINGO’s Whatsapp status updates at 646-397-2195.







