Over Five Hundred Yidden Must Be Saved from Cremation! Five Hundred! 

Hebrew Free Burial Association is a unique organization that’s been around for over 100 years and whose mission is to ensure that every Yid – regardless of their level of observance, financial resources or family dynamic – receives a proper Yiddishe burial in their Yiddishe cemetery in Staten Island. Most of Hebrew Free Burial’s cases are true Meisei Mitzvah as they have no family, friends or resources to care for themselves.

Hebrew Free Burial’s tireless efforts ensure that these special neshamos can properly move on to the next world because they had Kevuras Yisrael. Indeed, Hebrew Free Burial saves hundreds of Yidden from being cremated or dumped in city cemetery or a potter’s field every year. In addition to providing a complete FREE kosher burial – including a Tehara, funeral, plot, perfect and burial – Hebrew Free Burial runs a volunteer minyan group consisting of dozens of dedicated members who – rain, shine, hot or cold – come out to ensure these holy neshamas have a minyan at their burial so that Kaddish can be said.

But today they are calling upon Klal Yisroel, every single member, to step up in order to help them continue providing Kevuras Yisroel for any Yid. Due to Covid-19 and the influx of free burials that Hebrew Free Burial has dealt with, they are in dire need of funds to continue their mission. As we know, the obligation to bury a Yid, any Yid, falls on every single community. The entire community at large must ensure it gets done. It is only through the kindness of a community’s Chevra Kadisha that this obligation is removed from each member of the community. They take care of it for you. In the case of a Meis Mitzva, of which most of Hebrew Free Burials’s Niftarim are, even a Kohen Gadol would be required to become Tamei in order to bury them! But Hebrew Free Burial is here and takes that obligation off of Klal Yisroel’s shoulders and ensures that every single Yid gets buried, no questions asked.