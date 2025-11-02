Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A Shliach Needs An Operation, It’s Costly, But There Is Hope

A shliach in the U.S.A was recently diagnosed with a severe illness, Hashem Yishmor. There is a operation that promises hope, but it is extremely costly.

Already stretched to the limits financially, the shliach is now scrambling to save his life. Help the Shliach get this needed operation every day that goes by leaves the shliach in severe danger. his family waiting and davening for a miracle.

A campaign has been launched to help save this shliach’s life.

כל הרודף אחר צדקה הקדוש ברוך הוא ממציא לו מעות ועושה בהן צדקה

בבא בתרא, ט

The campaign is Endorsed by Rabbi Mendel FellerRabbi Shlomo Segal and Zalmen Hertz.

Righteous Helping is a non-for-profit 501(c)(3) federally tax-exempt charitable organization. (Tax ID: 92-3827720)

To Donate: Click Here!

Alternative payment methods:

https://cash.app/$RighteousHelping

Or zelle

[email protected]

