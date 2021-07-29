Hevron Massacre: New Information Emerges!

New Information Emerges About the Hevron 1929 Massacre

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

They could have been saved. According to a new video interview, apparently, information about the unprovoked murder spree against the Jewish residents of Hevron, including the relocated Slabodka Yeshiva, had reached Jerusalem on the fateful day itself.

Mr. Harbater, a wealthy American who lived in the Kiryat Moshe section of Jerusalem, had begged the British to start a convoy toward Hevron in order to stop the carnage and to save the critically wounded. He offered to pay for the expenses involved in arranging such a convoy. The British refused.

All this has been revealed in an interview with Mr. Michael Harbater, the son of Hevron survivor, Rabbi Moshe Harbater. Rabbi Harbater subsequently went to study in the Mir Yeshiva in Poland and received smicha from Rabbi Eliezer Yudel Finkel zt”l, the Mir Rosh Yeshiva.

Watch the video below to learn all of the new information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wniHfMQN5_U

The author can be reached at [email protected]