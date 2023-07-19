FLATBUSH: Drunk Driver Arrested After Overturning Vehicle On East 15 [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





A dramatic incident unfolded on Tuesday evening as an overturned vehicle caused chaos on East 15th Street between Avenue K and Avenue L in Flatbush. Emergency personnel swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance.

Both Flatbush Hatzolah and EMS were called upon to tend to the injured. Only one person in need of medical attention.

The FDNY was requested to extricate the victim from the overturned vehicle.

Sources close to the investigation have disclosed to YWN that the driver of the overturned vehicle was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. In response to this serious offense, the NYPD promptly arrested the driver.

In another DWI incident, warly this morning, Flatbush Shomrim witnessed a drunk driver driving the wrong way up multiple streets and striking parked vehicles. They followed the vehicle from a safw distance and called the NYPD who took the driver into custody.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME





