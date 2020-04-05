CORONA VICTIM: The Kozlover Rebbe Of Boro Park, HaRav Meir Rokeach ZATZAL





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Kozlover Rebbe, HaRav Meir Rokeach ZATZA on Motzei Shabbos. He was 78.

The Rebbe was a renowned Talmid Chochom and Posek in Boro Park, and was a son of the previous Kozlover Rebbe, HaRav Moshe Rokeach ZATZAL, and succeeded him as Rebbe. He was a son-in-law of the famed Gaon and Tzaddik, HaRav Simcha Bunim Grunberger ZATZAL, the Rov of Pressburg – the Chasam Sofer Shul in Washington Heights.

He is survived by his Rebbitzin and large family.

The Levaya will be held on Sunday morning at 11:00AM in front of the Kozlover Bais Medrash. Corner 55th St and 12th Avenue.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

