STARK DIVIDE: 81% Of Republicans Support US Bombing Of Iran, 75% Of Dems Disapprove; Record-High Say US “Too Supportive” Of Israel

A majority of American voters disapprove of the United States joining Israel in its recent military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, as public support for the Jewish state continues to decline, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The survey found that 51% of registered voters opposed the U.S. role in the bombing campaign, while 42% supported it. The partisan divide was stark: 81% of Republicans backed the strikes, while 75% of Democrats opposed them. Among independents, 60% disapproved, compared to 35% who approved.

“No ambivalence from Republicans on the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites,” said Tim Malloy, polling analyst at Quinnipiac. “By a large margin, GOP voters give full-throated support to the mission.”

Support for Israel’s own strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military sites was slightly higher, with 50% of respondents in favor and 40% opposed. But here too, partisan divisions were pronounced: 80% of Republicans supported the Israeli strikes, while 60% of Democrats opposed them. Independents were evenly split at 46% in favor and 45% against.

The poll also showed a sharp shift in how Americans perceive U.S. policy toward Israel. A record-high 42% of voters said the U.S. is “too supportive” of Israel, the highest figure since Quinnipiac began tracking the question in 2017. Only 5% said the U.S. is not supportive enough—an all-time low—while 45% said the current level of support is appropriate.

