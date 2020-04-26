Petira of Reb Chaim Mordechai Perlberg Z”L of Lakewood





We regret to inform you of the Petirah of R’ Moshe Chaim Mordechai Perlberg Z”L, who was Niftar on Motzei Shabbos. He was 59. The Niftar suffered from an underlying illness, but unfortunately contracted COVID-19.

R’ Moshe Chaim Mordechai Z”L resided in Lakewood for last approximately 12 years.

The Levaya was held last night.

Below is a list of his children sitting Shiva.

Yitzi Perlberg 848-240-3654

Shalom Perlberg 203-528-2044

Eli Perlberg 347-675-7356

Esti Gershbaum 732-600-5287

Mimi Gershbaum 732-395-3044

Fraidy Perlberg 732-330-1239

Nechama Adelman 732-551-5822

Bentzi Perlberg 305-924-2707

Wife: 732-598-3831.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

