Petira of Reb Chaim Mordechai Perlberg Z”L of Lakewood

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of R’ Moshe Chaim Mordechai Perlberg Z”L, who was Niftar on Motzei Shabbos. He was 59. The Niftar suffered from an underlying illness, but unfortunately contracted COVID-19.
R’ Moshe Chaim Mordechai Z”L resided in Lakewood for last approximately 12 years.
The Levaya was held last night.
Below is a list of his children sitting Shiva.
Yitzi Perlberg 848-240-3654
Shalom Perlberg 203-528-2044
Eli Perlberg 347-675-7356
Esti Gershbaum 732-600-5287
Mimi Gershbaum 732-395-3044
Fraidy Perlberg 732-330-1239
Nechama Adelman 732-551-5822
Bentzi Perlberg 305-924-2707
Wife: 732-598-3831.
Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.
(YWN World Headquarter – With TLS reporting)