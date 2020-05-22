R’ Leibel Lederman Z”L Of Brooklyn; Renowned Baal Chesed And Baal Tzedakah of Major Causes





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Leibel Lederman Z”L ר’ אריה בן ר’ חיים זצ”ל. He was 70 and was Niftar from COVID-19.

Born in Germany, after the war his parents emigrated to the U.S. where they settled in Williamsburg, joined the Klausenberg kehilla and formed a close kinship with the previous Klausenberger rebbe, Rav Yekusiel Yehuda Halberstam, zt”l.

As a young boy in Yeshivas Chassan Sofer, Reb Leibel’s yiras shamayim, brilliant mind, and kind heart were soon recognized and valued. He forged close ties with the current Sanz-Klausenberger Rebbe in New York, and was a notable benefactor of many of their mosdos & endeavors.

Reb Leibel was a walking kiddush hashem. He treated every rebbe, g’vir, business employee, frum, irreligious, and secular person with genuine respect and exemplary care. A reverb at the levaya-from young and old resounded: “He was my close close friend.” When doing for others he insisted that quality was key-sparing no expense-while with his own needs, he felt that basic was best. His aniyvus was astounding.

A large portion of his chassodim, however, were done discreetly, which was how he preferred it. Many hours of Reb Leibel’s week was dedicated to guiding others in business and to those seeking his wise counsel. Among his known philanthropic contributions were the founding of the Laniado hospital in Eretz Yisrael, sponsoring the acclaimed Shefa Chaim Fertility Center in Natanya, magnanimously supporting diverse yeshivos & kollelim, sensitively sustaining almanos and yesomim, building mikvaos, and being the pillar of his beloved community.

Mr. Leibel Lederman lived in SeaGate for the last 43 years and was an eminent contributor & mainstay of the community. Most recently he was responsible for the rebuilding of the famed “Rabbi Meisels” shul devastated by Hurricane Sandy. He purchased and outfitted a state of the art Hatzolah ambulance for the SeaGate chapter.

After an intense two month battle with COVID-19, Mr. Leibel Lederman who had no underlying issues, returned his neshama to His maker. The family was left reeling in anguish. The ramifications of the devastating loss will be felt by so many, for many many years.

Thankful for tremendous siyata dishmaya, a bakovodiga levaya took place on Wednesday, 26 of Iyar. The aron, transported within the Hatzolah ambulance Reb Leibel donated was greeted by the Klausenburger Rebbe in front of The Rebbe’s home which is adjacent to the Klausenburg shul he helped fund. The aron was then brought to Sea Gate and the levaya took place in front of the new shul he had recently helped rebuild. The speakers included Reb Shimon Zev Meisels, Rav D’kahal Yismach Moshe in Monroe, Reb Yisrael Unsdorfer, Rosh Yeshiva, Reb Pinchas Meisels, Dayan of Sea Gate, and Reb Leibel’s children including Reb Shaya Lederman, Rosh Kollel of Klausenburg; Grandson Chaim Eliezer Werdyger conveyed the deep familial anguish. Hakaras Hatov to the staff of Maimonides hospital was expressed by long-time devoted business employee, Shmuel Katz. Mechutan, Mordechai Ben David Werdyger performed the keil malei rachamim.

Mr. Leibel Lederman leaves behind his most beloved wife, a partner in all his philanthropy. Mrs. Chaya Lederman tragically lost her 95 year old mother, Mrs. Sara Schwartz שרה ב״ר צבי יעקב ע״ה, a mere hour after losing her husband. His illustrious legacy will surely be carried on by his children: Faige Werdyger, of Sea Gate wife of famed singer and performer Yeedle Werdyger; Reb Shaya Lederman, Rosh Kollel of Klausenburg; Duvid Lederman of Kensington, Motti Lederman of Sea Gate; Chaim Yisrael Lederman of Boro Park and his grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Yehi Zichro Baruch

(*Kavod for the niftar was the primary concern of the family. Funeral arrangements were made in collaboration with the SGPD. Social distancing & mask wearing were strictly enforced.)

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







