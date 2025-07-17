Likud MK In Emotional Speech: “I Won’t Allow The Olam HaTorah To Be Harmed”

Likud MK Chanoch Milwidsky made an emotional speech in the Knesset on Thursday, slamming the intentions of some politicians to “disintegrate the foundation of Am Yisrael” and saying that “as a Jew, I will not lend a hand to the destruction of the Olam HaTorah.”

“Our adherence to the mesorah, to the Torah, is what protected Am Yisrael throughout the years,” he said. “That’s the basis of Am Yisrael. I’m saying this as a secular person, not as a Chareidi, not as someone who has a vested interest in the Chareidim.”

He slammed Reform Rabbi and Labor MK Gilad Kariv, “who said that if a left-wing government is established, he’ll nationalize Chareidi chinuch. And we heard the head of his party, Yair Golan, saying that the Chareidim must be recruited to the regular army in order to ‘secularize’ Chareidi society.”

“And one of the main activists of the Labor party says in front of the cameras that they have a plan to ‘take care’ of the Chareidi demographic through the closure of Chareidi mosdos. That’s how they’ll decrease the Chareidi demographic. These are the people who speak in the name of ‘enlightenment,’ the people who speak in the name of ‘progress.'”

“I don’t understand the members of Yesh Atid, National Unity, and Yisrael Beiteinu—how are you going along with this? How are your knees not trembling? How are you not frightened to fight against the very thing that protected Am Yisrael all these years?”

“And it’s not that we don’t need soldiers. But no soldier will help us if we break what unites and sustains us. And what unites and sustains us is Judaism. No Western value that people invented in the last 200 years will sustain us—only Toras Yisrael and Mesoras Yisrael that were conveyed to us from the Borei Olam.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Earlier on Thursday, Milwidsky slammed the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, for reneging on the agreement with the Chareidim on the draft law.

Speaking in an interview with Kol Chai Radio, Milwidsky said, “The draft presented to the Chareidim was different than the one they were promised. Yuli made significant changes [including biometric tracking of bnei yeshivos], which led to a deep crisis of trust.”

“The Chareidim are right. The whole idea of implementing biometric tracking in yeshivos is outrageous. Treating lomdei Torah and Rabbanim as if they’re lying unless proven otherwise is something I cannot accept.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)