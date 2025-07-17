Chief Rabbi Rav Kalman Ber: “Do Not Stand Idly By The Blood Of Your Neighbor”

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rav Kalman Ber, published a special letter on Thursday regarding the horrific massacre of members of the Druze community in Syria.

“Horrifying sights that shock every soul have been seen these days on media screens,” Rav Ber wrote. “Our eyes witness a cruel campaign of murder against the Druze people and severe violations of human dignity. These are actions that we and all religious leaders in the world must not stand idly by and ignore.”

“We saw how predatory animals furiously attacked innocent civilians, without distinguishing between men or women, old or young. We are reminded of the dark days of history when bloodthirsty nations carried out similar actions and the world was silent and remained silent!”

“The Divine commandment of ‘Do not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor’ requires us to raise a cry and awaken the whole world against the severe harm and ethnic cleansing that is taking place at this moment against members of the Druze community in the Druze Mountain in Syria.”

“We must also remember that some members of the community and their relatives live among us and are bound to us in a covenant of blood for the sake of the existence of the State of Israel.”

“Indifference at this fateful hour is a disaster. I appeal with a grieving heart to all who have the power to prevent the continuation of killing and destruction, and also to the leaders of the free world to join this call and immediately put a halt to these heinous acts.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)