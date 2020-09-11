TRAGIC: Doctor Who Collapsed At Her Own Chasunah Passes Away

A tragedy that began 10 days ago got worse as Dr. Shirley Almassi Ariel A”H, the 34-year-old bride who collapsed at her own wedding after she suffered a cardiac arrest, was Niftar in Soroka hospital on Wednesday.

Ariel, a renowned pediatrician, was brought to Soroka hospital last week as EMS crews fought to save her life. Doctors at the hospital tried to revive her and managed to stabilize her enough to keep her alive for the next ten days.

“First responders brought Shirley to Soroka hospital while conducting CPR on her. Our trauma team continued the CPR and Shirley was brought to the pulmonary surgical intensive care unit in extremely critical condition. Numerous doctors were guests at the wedding that was held in a private home. Shirley’s husband-to-be, who is also a doctor, performed CPR on her, as did the other doctors who were present. We share our condolences with her husband, one of our own OBGYN doctors, as well as with the rest of the family and the rest of the staff here at the hospital.”

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)