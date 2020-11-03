Levaya of Hagaon HaRav Yaakov Busel ZATZAL, Longtime Rosh Yeshiva of Edison

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Yaakov Busel ZATZAL, the longtime Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Rabbeinu Yaakov Yosef of Edison NJ.

Rav Busel was the son of an Alter Mirrer, and was born in Shainghai as the Mirrer Yeshiva was fleeing the Nazis. After hsi family settled in East New York, Brooklyn, the Rosh Yeshiva learned in Yeshiva of Eastern Parkway as a young Bochur, and then went to learn in Lakewood’s BMG until he became the Rosh Yeshiva of Edison for around 40 years.

His first wife Rebbitzen Rasia A”H (who was Niftar in 1998), was a daughter of the Telsher Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Boruch Sorotzkin ZATZAL.

The Rosh Yeshiva leaves behind a wife (Rebbitzen Esther) and large Mishpacha of Talmidei Chachomim and incredible Marbitzei Torah – all spread out in many different Mosdos Hatorah in America.

The Rosh Yeshiva was battling an illness for the past year, and contracted COVID-19 just before Rosh Hashanah. Tefilos were recited in Batei Midrashim around the world, and a name was added as a Zecus. Unfortunately, he was Niftar on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: The Levaya will take place at the Yeshiva today at 3PM, located at One Plainfield Ave, Edison NJ. The actual Levayas Hamais will be at approx. 6PM. Please wear masks and practice social distancing throughout the Levaya.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)