SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Jewish-Owned Business in London Vandalized in Antisemitic Attack Disguised as Anti-Israel Protest

A Jewish-owned business in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London was vandalized overnight in an of antisemitism cloaked in pro-Palestinian activism.

According to witnesses and security footage, a group of masked individuals shattered the storefront’s windows and splashed red paint across the exterior of the building—an act meant to symbolize the blood of Palestinians. The attackers also left behind graffiti referencing the British government’s ties with Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense company. However, the business in question has no known with Elbit or with UK defense contracts, sources confirmed to YWN.

“This was not a protest. This was targeted hate,” said a local Jewish community representative. “There was no political statement here—just a message of intimidation directed at the Jewish community.”

Police are investigating the attack, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, as a possible hate crime. Forensics teams were seen at the scene collecting evidence, and officers are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby buildings in hopes of identifying the perpetrators.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a group that monitors antisemitism in the UK, has reported a sharp increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the Stamford Hill incident. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)