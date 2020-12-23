Baltimore: Levaya of Paul Miller Z”L, Niftar At 104; Teacher For Over 50 Years At Ner Yisroel; Previously Inducted into National Hall of Fame

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petirah of Mr. Paul Miller Z”L at the age of 104. Mr. Miller, the child of Jewish Lithuanian immigrants, taught math for over eighty years, of which more than fifty of them were spent teaching in the Mechina of Ner Yisroel in Baltimore.

He was always ready to go out of his way to help those students who needed a little extra assistance and he forged cherished relationships with three generations of Talmidim.

The private Levaya will take place at Levinson’s on Wednesday, December 23, at 1:30 PM.

Interestingly, Mr Miller made headlines in 2011 when he was inducted into the National Teacher Hall of Fame. He was 18 when he began teaching in 1934 after attending teachers college at what is now Towson University.

He also held the world record for most years taught by an active accredited teacher in the United States.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)