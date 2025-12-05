REMARKABLE KIDDUSH HASHEM: Bnei Brak Avreich Returns 150k Shekels Found Hidden In Wall

In a remarkable display of yashrus and unwavering commitment to halacha, a young avreich from the Slabodka Kollel returned a staggering sum of 150,000 shekels discovered in the walls of his newly purchased apartment — money he could have easily and legally claimed as his own.

The story began several weeks ago, when the avreich purchased an older apartment in Bnei Brak from a woman living in Hod Hasharon. The apartment had originally belonged to her brother, who had been living there until his passing. After the property reverted to her possession, she sold it to the avreich, unaware of what was hidden within its walls.

During renovation work, workers uncovered a tightly concealed bag containing 150,000 shekels in cash. The discovery immediately triggered a serious halachic shailah:

Did the money belong to the late brother, who had apparently hidden it but never mentioned it in his will? Or should the finder — now the legal owner of the apartment — claim it under the concept of yei’ush shelo mida’as?

The avreich brought the question to renowned posek Harav Yehuda Silman, Raavad of Bnei Brak. After hearing the details, Rav Silman paskened that the funds must be returned to the previous owner, as she had never knowingly relinquished her rights to the money.

On Thursday afternoon, in a moving scene, a formal maamad hashava was held in Rav Silman’s home in Ramat Elchanan. The avreich, accompanied by friends and relatives, presented the full sum to the emotional seller.

The woman — not religious herself — was visibly shaken by the integrity on display. With tears in her eyes, she asked, almost in disbelief, “Why doesn’t the media ever report stories like this?”

Rav Silman offered heartfelt brachos to the avreich. In the zechus of this mitzvah, he bentched him with shefa bracha in his home, and sons and daughters who will follow in the ways of Torah and mitzvos. He then invited those present to make a l’chaim in celebration of the extraordinary moment.

