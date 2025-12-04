WHOOPS: Vice President Vance’s Chanukah Party Invitation Celebrates “X-Mas At the VP’s Residence”

A Chanukah celebration at Vice President JD Vance’s residence is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after the official invitation included glaring and embarrassing errors.

The green-and-gold invite, set for a December 15 cocktail reception, was billed as a “Hanukkah Reception at the Vice President’s Residence” and sent in the names of Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance. But across the top, in bold lettering, the invitation read: “The Golden Noel: Celebrating 50 Years of Christmas at the Vice President’s Residence.”

The jarring mix-up was first spotted by Jewish Insider senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch, who posted the image online.

The mistake recalls a similar 2008 incident, when the Bush administration mistakenly mailed Chanukah invitations featuring a Christmas tree and wreath. At the time, White House staff apologized and blamed the error on mass-printing of holiday cards.

History appears to have repeated itself.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)