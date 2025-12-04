EasyJet to Resume Tel Aviv Flights in March, Signals Wider Reopening of Routes

British budget airline easyJet announced Wednesday that it will restart flights to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport beginning March 29, 2026, marking the carrier’s first return to Israel since suspending service amid regional instability.

In a statement emailed to reporters, an airline spokesperson said easyJet will initially relaunch routes connecting London Luton, Amsterdam, and Milan Malpensa with Tel Aviv. The company also revealed a broader plan to expand operations, noting that flights from additional European cities are expected to resume in the winter 2026 season, beginning in late October.

“We continually review all of our routes and remain committed to resuming more flying to and from Tel Aviv,” the spokesperson said.

The announcement comes months after easyJet unexpectedly prolonged its suspension of all Tel Aviv routes, extending the freeze through March 28, 2026. The airline had originally projected a return in October 2025 but cited ongoing security assessments for the delay.

The March reopening signals a cautious but significant step in restoring European air links to Israel’s main international gateway.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)