Levaya of Hagaon HaRav Yehuda Kelemer ZATZAL, Long Time Rov In West Hempstead And Well-Known Posek

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Yehuda Kelemer ZATZAL, the longtime Rov of Young Israel of West Hempstead. He was 74.

Rav Kelemer studied in Mir Yerushalayim, and received Semicha from Hagaon HaRav Chaim Shmulevitz ZATZAL. He was the Mechaber of numerous Seforim, and was a well-known Posek.

Prior to learning in the Mir, the Niftar learned in Telz Cleveland. With his brilliant mind, Rav Kelemer was chosen by the Rosh Yeshiva, HaRav Gifter as his personal Chavrusa at the young age of 15.

Hagaon HaRav Rv Elyashiv would send people in America to ask Shailos by him.

He was a 9th generation (direct – “ben achar bas”) of the Baal Shem Tov.

Rav Kelemer is credited with leading the West Hempstead, Long Island community to flourish over the past number of decades, assuming the role of mara d’asra of The Young Israel of West Hempstead in 1983.

The rav in his humility reflected the growth of the community. He viewed himself as just another community member, but he was ultimately much more. Rabbi Kelemer was known to be quite reserved with a humble exterior. Yet, he had a poignant and unmatched vibrancy that allowed him to lead his congregation with intense passion. This energy led to varied programming in the shul for children, adults, and the growing senior population of the neighborhood. The rav had a special place to include newly marrieds who joined the community with high hopes to raise Torah observant families.

Over his career, the rav amassed a kehillah of 700 families joining the ranks of one of the fastest growing Orthodox communities in the United States, attracting Yidden from well beyond the tri-state region.

Rabbi Kelemer had been ill for the past number of weeks and his petirah is a shock to the community. The rav’s father-in-law, HaRav Shmuel Dovid Walkin zt”l was the son of the Beis Ahron and helped saved thousands during the Holocaust and his mother-in-law, Rebbetzin Tzivia Walkin a”h was close family friends of the Chofetz Chaim.

Rabbi Kelemer is survived by his beloved Rebbetzin and the family.

The levaya will take place Sunday morning at 11:00AM at the Young Israel of West hempstead, 630 Hempstead Avenue. The Levaya can be watched live here.

The family would appreciate any Divrei Torah, stories, photo or videos or audio clips of any speeches, the family will keep this confidential if asked [email protected] com

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(By Shabsie Saphirstein / YWN)