Petira of Rabbi Dr. A.J. Twerski ZT”L, Niftar From COVID-19 In Eretz Yisroel

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rabbi Dr. A.J. Twerski – beloved author, Talmid Chacham, and psychiatrist. He was Niftar after contracting COVID-19 last week and had been hospitalized in a a hospital in Eretz Yisroel. He was 90.
Rav Twerski has authored more than 60 Seforim and books, and is a world-renowned expert on addiction who has helped thousands over the years.
Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
He had such a warm love for every Jew, no matter the stripes or baggage! If he was a Jew he was holy and precious. I heard he made his life dream of Aliya a number of years ago. May he do in Shamayim for all is Yidin and advocate on our behalf as he’s done during his lifetime here on this world. He will be missed by so many! Just look at his infectious smile in the picture that accompanies this sad news story! My husband and I have heard him speak many times! He was bigger than life! Baruch Dayan Haemmes
Baruch dayan emes. :'(
Baruch Dayan HaEmet
Baruch Dayan Emes. Rav Twerski was one of the first whistleblowers of shedding light to substance abuse in the frum community. By bringing an awareness to the issue, he helped the frum community members address it. He will truly be missed.