Petira of Rabbi Dr. A.J. Twerski ZT”L, Niftar From COVID-19 In Eretz Yisroel

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rabbi Dr. A.J. Twerski – beloved author, Talmid Chacham, and psychiatrist. He was Niftar after contracting COVID-19 last week and had been hospitalized in a a hospital in Eretz Yisroel. He was 90.

Rav Twerski has authored more than 60 Seforim and books, and is a world-renowned expert on addiction who has helped thousands over the years.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)