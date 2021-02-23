Levaya of Longtime Flatbush Hatzolah Paramedic Gary Lava Z”L [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petira of longtime Flatbush Hatzolah Paramedic Yaakov Aryeh Hakohen (Gary) Lava Z”L, known in Hatzolah by his unit number “F-15”.

Gary was one of the original Paramedics in Flatbush Hatzolah and trained dozens of Paramedics over the years as a seasoned instructor. He was a member of Hatzolah for around 30 years.

Gary suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning, and was Niftar shortly after.

The Aron passed the Flatbush Hatzolah garage at 12:45PM where Hatzolah members, family and friends gathered to recite Tehillim on the way to Kevura.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)