Trump Admin Floats $30 Billion Civilian Nuclear Deal for Iran as Secret Talks Advance Following Bunker-Buster Bombing

The Trump administration is quietly floating a sweeping new proposal to Tehran that could unlock up to $30 billion in funding for a civilian nuclear energy program, according to CNN — a dramatic shift in strategy aimed at luring Iran back to the negotiating table just days after a military confrontation threatened to spiral into all-out war.

The plan, which has not been previously disclosed, is part of an intensifying diplomatic push led by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and backed by Gulf allies, according to four sources familiar with the discussions. At the heart of the evolving proposal: a non-enrichment nuclear energy program for Iran, modeled after the UAE’s, that would include foreign investment, partial sanctions relief, and access to billions of dollars in previously frozen Iranian assets.

Behind closed doors, senior Trump officials have discussed allowing Tehran to use the $6 billion currently locked in foreign bank accounts, lifting select sanctions, and replacing the recently bombed Fordow enrichment site with a civilian facility — all while maintaining Washington’s red line: zero domestic uranium enrichment.

The Trump administration’s diplomatic offensive comes on the heels of bunker-buster bombings that targeted Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear facilities. But rather than close the door on diplomacy, officials have used the show of force as leverage — pushing Tehran to accept terms for a deal that would roll back its nuclear ambitions while offering the regime a new path forward.

In a secret White House meeting last Friday, the day before U.S. strikes, Witkoff and Gulf partners hashed out the outlines of the offer, two sources said. That meeting laid the groundwork for a term sheet that could be presented to Iran as soon as next week — though no date has been finalized, and Iranian officials have publicly denied plans for immediate talks.

Multiple proposals are still in flux, officials said, but all revolve around the same core principle: Iran may have nuclear power — but not the ability to enrich uranium itself.

The proposal marks a sharp pivot for the Trump administration, which until now had taken a hardline “maximum pressure” stance on Iran. President Trump has publicly downplayed the urgency of a deal — telling reporters in The Hague this week, “I don’t care if I have an agreement or not” — even as his top advisers quietly accelerate efforts to lock in a comprehensive framework.

But that calculus may now be complicated by shifting currents inside Iran. Just days ago, the Iranian parliament approved legislation to sever cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog — a move seen by analysts as Tehran preparing to harden its nuclear posture.

“There is a real risk here that Tehran, after seeing Fordow bombed and trust eroded, will decide its only insurance policy is a nuclear weapon,” said a former senior intelligence official briefed on the discussions.

Still, U.S. officials are betting that the cost of escalation — and the promise of economic relief — could bring Iran to the table.

Talks have continued in recent days through regional intermediaries, primarily Qatar, which played a central role in brokering the fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire. According to multiple sources, Doha is now working closely with Witkoff to maintain diplomatic momentum and prevent backsliding into armed conflict.

“There are a lot of ideas being thrown around by different people and a lot of them are trying to be creative,” one source familiar with the negotiations said. “But the common denominator is no enrichment.”

The proposed package includes potential construction of a new civilian nuclear facility — possibly in place of the destroyed Fordow plant — funded by U.S.-backed Gulf nations. While details are still murky, the idea would be to offer Iran a face-saving off-ramp while removing the capacity for military-grade enrichment.

“This is not a gift,” said a Trump official. “It’s a trade: economic relief and civil power in exchange for absolute nuclear limits.”

Even as officials work behind the scenes, Trump has kept a deliberately ambiguous public posture.

“We may sign an agreement, I don’t know,” he said Wednesday. “I could get a statement that they’re not going to go nuclear — we’re probably going to ask for that.”

The president’s ambivalence appears calculated — part of a strategy to avoid political fallout while leaving room to claim a diplomatic victory ahead of the 2026 campaign cycle. But his team, including Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, is more blunt.

“We’d love to have peaceful relations with any country in the world,” Rubio said alongside Trump in The Hague. “But that will depend on Iran’s willingness to negotiate directly — not through third-country intermediaries.”

Witkoff, for his part, sounded cautiously optimistic. “I think they’re ready,” he said. “We’re having conversations with the Iranians. There are multiple interlocutors reaching out to us.”

Whether those conversations yield a historic breakthrough or collapse under mutual suspicion remains to be seen.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)