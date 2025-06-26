Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UNHINGED: Remember Jamaal Bowman? He’s Now Blaming Black People’s Health Struggles On Racism [VIDEO]


Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) delivered a combative and unfiltered monologue on CNN Wednesday night, accusing systemic racism — and the psychological toll of being “called the N-word directly or indirectly every day” — of driving chronic health disparities in the Black community.

The ex-congressman, who lost his seat last year in a bruising primary challenge, took center stage during a panel discussion on CNN NewsNight, blasting Republicans, invoking slavery, and tying health outcomes to racism in a performance that quickly veered into territory more suited for a protest podium than a policy roundtable.

“You can’t be calm about this!” Bowman shouted at former Trump adviser Marc Short, barely allowing him to speak. “I’m a Black man in America! The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the Black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the N-word directly or indirectly every day.”

Bowman, a former member of the far-left “Squad,” accused the GOP of enabling racism and failing to hold its members accountable. “Your colleagues in the Republican Party do not hold each other accountable when it comes to the racism that comes from the party on a consistent basis,” he said, voice rising, finger wagging.

It was classic Bowman — righteous, indignant, and utterly unconcerned with sounding sane. It was also a reminder of why the former lawmaker alienated moderates in his Westchester-based district and ultimately lost his seat to centrist Democrat George Latimer in 2024.

Bowman’s tenure was marked by controversy and theatricality. He infamously pulled a Capitol fire alarm during a government funding vote, later claiming he was confused about how the doors worked. He drew headlines again when he led a profanity-laced rally in the Bronx against AIPAC, shouting “We’re gonna show them who the [expletive] we are!” before slamming a stool on stage to punctuate his fury.

