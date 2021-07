YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Yitzchok Feigelstock ZATZAL, Rosh Hayeshiva of Mesivta of Long Beach and member this the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudath Yisroel of America.

It is well known that Hagaon HaRav Aharon Kotler consulted very often with Rav Feigelstock, whom he considered as one of his closest students.

The Levaya will take place in Long Beach, with Kevura in Lakewood. Details will be published when confirmed.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…