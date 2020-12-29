New Poll Shows Charedi Parties Remaining Stable In Numbers

According to a new poll conducted by Channel 12 news, should the Israeli elections happen today, the Likud would still be the biggest party in the Knesset, but it would continue its downward trend of losing seats and only take home 28 seats as opposed to its current 36.

In second place would be the newly formed party by Gideon Saar called New Hope, winning 19 seats. Yesh Atid-Telem would rise to 16 seats, while Yamina would decrease to 13 seats. The Joint Arab List would win 11 seats and the Charedi parties would stay stable with their current 16 seats, 8 being won by Shas and 8 going to UTJ.

Yisrael Beiteinu would win 7 seats while both the Blue and White Party and Meretz would scrape by the electoral threshold and win 5 seats each.

The Labor Party, The Ofer Shelach Party, The Jewish Home Party, Gesher, and Otzma Yehudit would not pass the threshold.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)