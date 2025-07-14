Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

KILL ALL JEWS: Hacked Elmo Accounts Spews Antisemitic Hate

FILE - This Jan. 24, 2011, photo shows “Sesame Street” muppet Elmo posing for a portrait with the assistance of puppeteer Kevin Clash in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival to promote the documentary “Being Elmo” in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, File)

Elmo, the Sesame Street character, is usually associated with feel-good, child-friendly messages, but the account was hacked late Sunday night and began spewing hate-filled antisemitic messages, including “Kill All Jews.”

The hacked account also spewed conspiracy theories, stating, “DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED.”

It ended with a final message: “Kill all Jews.”

The nonprofit that runs Sesame Street, Sesame Workshop, issued a statement saying that the account had been hacked.

“Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account,” it said.

The posts were later removed.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ALARMING REPORT: One in Four Americans Say Antisemitic Attacks Are “Understandable”

Israel Tried to Assassinate Iranian President Pezeshkian During First Days of War

British Islamic Sheikh Claims “Messianic and Apocalyptic” Lubavitcher Rebbe Inspired Plot for “Super Jewish State”

NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani’s Father Is An Anti-Israel Group Member Who Defends Terrorist Suicide Bombers

REVEALED: Israeli F-15 Malfunctioned During Bombing Raid Deep Inside Iran, Avoided Emergency Landing

WATCH: Tucker Carlson Calls To Strip U.S. Citizenship from Americans Serving in IDF

Report: Putin Urges Iran To Sign “Zero Enrichment” Nuclear Deal With U.S.

WSJ: Trump Is Not Opposed To Another Israeli Attack On Iran

Report: Hostage Deal Negotiations Are At A Standstill

Appeals Court Blows Up 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s Plea Deal

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network