Elmo, the Sesame Street character, is usually associated with feel-good, child-friendly messages, but the account was hacked late Sunday night and began spewing hate-filled antisemitic messages, including “Kill All Jews.”

The hacked account also spewed conspiracy theories, stating, “DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED.”

It ended with a final message: “Kill all Jews.”

The nonprofit that runs Sesame Street, Sesame Workshop, issued a statement saying that the account had been hacked.

“Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account,” it said.

The posts were later removed.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)