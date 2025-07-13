“No Enrichment, No Missiles, No Terror”: Netanyahu Lays Out Red Lines for Iran, Says Regime is “In Deep Trouble”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the Iranian regime is “in deep trouble” and pushed for an “exceptional deal” to curb its nuclear and military ambitions, during an hour-long interview with Mark Levin aired on Fox News.

The interview, filmed during Netanyahu’s visit to Washington last week, was one of three he granted to American media outlets. Notably, he did not sit for any interviews with the Israeli press traveling with him.

Netanyahu laid out the conditions he believes should form the foundation of any future agreement with Tehran: “No uranium enrichment, as President Trump and I have always insisted. No ballistic missiles beyond 300 miles, as stipulated by international treaties. And no support for the terror axis.” If Iran agreed to those terms, Netanyahu said, “It’s a different regime.”

However, he added, “If it doesn’t, just keep them at bay and let things roll where they may inside Iran,” suggesting the regime is already vulnerable to internal collapse.

The prime minister also claimed that if the U.S. and Israel had not taken decisive action, “Iran could have had a nuclear weapon within a year.”

During the wide-ranging discussion, Netanyahu praised President Donald Trump’s leadership, calling his return to the White House transformative. “It’s the America that the entire free world has actually longed to see,” he said. “If anyone deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, it’s President Trump.”

Last week, Netanyahu surprised Trump with a formal letter he had submitted to the Nobel Committee, recommending the former president for the prestigious award. He presented Trump with a copy of the letter during their meeting in Washington.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)