Liberal Democrat NYS Senator Calls To Keep Camps & Bungalow Colonies Closed This Summer





Below is a response to a letter written to State Senator Jen Metzger by a Sullivan County Resident.

Thank you for writing, Linda.

I am well aware of this issue and believe that the safest thing for all residents to do is to stay put in their homes and travel as little as possible.

My team and I are doing all that we can to get through to the Governor, requesting that he provide more clarity as it relates to seasonal camps and colonies, which should certainly be shut down during this pandemic as it will be difficult for them to comply with important social distancing measures.

While the precautions New York has taken to date are beginning to have a positive impact, to open summer camps and bungalow colonies risks undoing the progress made to date in controlling transmission of the virus and prolonging the economic slowdown, which we do not want.

As you may know, if a resident owns a second home they do have a right to access their property as private residences cannot be regulated by the county; however, I will continue to advocate that folks remain in their primary homes.

Thank you for your advocacy on this issue, and I encourage you to continue reaching out to me with your questions and concerns.

All my best,

Senator Jen Metzger

42nd District, New York State Senate

(845) 344-3311

[email protected]

facebook.com/SenatorJenMetzger

@SenatorMetzger

THIS IS THE LETTER WRITTEN TO SENATOR METZGER:

To Whom It May Concern,

I am deeply concerned after hearing that camps and seasonal bungalow colonies are making preparations to open this summer from my neighbors in Swan Lake. Is it really an advisable decision during this pandemic? Our governor has consistently stated that areas all over the state must open carefully following data driven guidelines recommended by the CDC. How will these places practice safe social distancing? There has been a report of an increase in cases and it could get worst since they travel back and forth to the city or to overly populated areas. First and foremost we cannot put the health and safety of our residents at risk. The governor always states we must be smart during this unprecedented time.

Sincerely,

Linda xxxxx

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







