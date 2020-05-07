CATSKILLS SUMMER CAMPS UPDATES: Letter From Town of Thompson Supervisor; Letter From Jewish Camp Operators

There are two important updates regarding the saga regarding the opening of camps this coming summer
First is a letter from the Town of Thompson Supervisor, following by a letter from two days ago from the Association of Jewish Camp Operators in Sullivan County.
LETTER FROM TOWN OF THOMPSON SUPERVISOR:
May 7, 2020
Dear Neighbors and Friends:
The Town of Thompson is monitoring the summer camp situation closely. Presently Empire State Development “ESD” does not list summer camps as an “Essential Service” and therefore they cannot operate under Gov. Cuomo’s State of Emergency. It should be noted that while operation of summer camps is currently prohibited by the State, construction at summer camps is allowed as an essential service. Summer camps are regulated and permitted by the NYS Department of Health, not the local municipalities. Under NYS law the NYS DOH is the “Authority Having Jurisdiction” (AHJ) and we, local officials, cannot overrule their decisions, regulations or rulings. It is my understanding that there have been social media posts directing concerned citizens to call their Town Supervisors.
They might be better served by expressing their concerns additionally to our State representatives and the NYS Health Department since they make the final decision. Should the NYS DOH ultimately decide to allow summer camps to operate, they should do so only with a clear and enforceable plan to protect the campers and staff, our year round and seasonal residents, and protect our limited resources at Catskill Regional Medical Center. The DOH should move with the utmost of caution and make decisions based on medical science, not emotions or political pressure.
William J. Rieber, Jr.
Town of Thompson Supervisor
845-794-2500 Ext. 306
LETTER FROM ASSOCIATION OF JEWISH CAMP OPERATORS IN SULLIVAN COUNTY:
Respected Representatives,
We hope all is well with you and your families. We hope that we can together overcome this terrible challenge.
We are writing you to request that Sullivan County representatives understand the overnight camp plans for operation this summer, and not send a letter to Governor Cuomo requesting that overnight camps not be allowed to operate in Sullivan County this summer.
Camps will be run differently this summer.
We are interested in the safety and welfare of all our campers and staff, and plan to run camp completely differently this summer. As can be seen from the attached DRAFT guidelines, each and every camper and staff member will be tested prior to their coming to camp. Once in camp, we will enforce a full and complete lockdown in addition to implementing a regimen of well checks in our daily schedule:
• No out-of-camp trips
• No visiting day
• Staff will not be permitted to leave camp on their day off
Overnight camps are unique in that we CAN enforce a full and total lockdown. Additionally, we will not have any dual use facility – AJCO overnight camps that have a day camp are seriously considering canceling their day camps for this summer.
Many of the campers and staff that are in our camps have families with second homes or bungalows. If there is no sleep away camp, there will be thousands of youth with unstructured time on their hands roaming the Catskills.
If, G-d forbid, there is any kind of COVID19 outbreak, local health facilities will not be overwhelmed. Hatzoloh group has assured county leaders that they will transport the ill to city hospitals (which are currently well below capacity and dropping daily).
Camps, traditionally, pump many millions of dollars into the local economy. We love Sullivan County and see ourselves as partners in an economically viable and safe environment. We implore you to write a letter to the governor telling him that you welcome overnight camps with open arms!
Please review the attached DRAFT Overnight Camp Protocols.
Sincerely
Association of Jewish Camp Operators in Sullivan County.
Meir Frischman
Director Emeritus Director
Shimon Newmark
Director
Shlomo Pfeiffer
AJCO Executive Board Member
MEMBER CAMPS:
Agudath Israel Camp Division
Camp Achim
Camp Adas Yereim
Camp Agudah
Camp Agudah Toronto
Camp Ahavas Yisroel Viznitz
Camp Arugath Habosem
Camp Bais Esther
Camp Bais Yaakov
Camp Belz
Camp Beth Jacob
Camp Bnei Shiimon Yisroel
Camp Bnos
Camp Bnos Belz
Camp Bnos Sanz
Camp Bnos Skwere
Camp Bnos Yakov
Camp Bonim
Camp Boyan
Camp Chayei Sura
Camp Chayl Miriam
Camp Darkei Emunah
Camp Dina
Camp Dora Golding
Camp Emunah
Camp Fay-Gah
Camp Gan Yisroel
Camp Ger
Camp Gila
Camp HASC
Camp Hedvah
Camp Horim
Camp Kavunas Halev
Camp Kehilath Yakov
Camp Keren Shlomo
Camp Kochavim
Camp Kibbutz Hamesivtos
Camp Ma-Na-Vu
Camp Machaneinu
Camp Mikdash Melech
Camp Mogen Avraham
Camp Morris
Camp Munk
Camp Nu Yu Chalet Vim
Camp Ohel Baruch
Camp Ohr Shraga
Camp Rav Tuv
Camp Rayim
Camp Romimu
Camp Shalva
Camp Shearith Hapletah
Camp Shira
Camp Simcha
Camp Silver Lake
Camp Simcha
Camp Skwere
Camp Sternberg
Camp Stolin
Camp Sva Rotzohn
Camp Toldos Yakov Yosef
Camp Toldos Yosef
Camp Toras Chesed
Camp Toras Chaim Tashbar
Camp UTA
Camp Viznitz
Camp Yeshiva Chasan Sofer
Camp Yesh. Tifereth Yisroel
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)