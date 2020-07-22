Monticello: Man Drives Stolen ATV 66 Miles From Pennsylvania Before Fatal Crash





On Tuesday July 21, 2020, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ATV accident on State Route 17B, just west of Kaufman Road in the Town of Thompson.

At the location deputies found that a 2012 Yamaha 250 had been traveling westbound when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane, striking a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. The ATV operator was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. The operator was identified as Jeffery Savage, age 29, of East Stroudsburg, PA. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sullivan County Coroner Alan Kesten.

The investigation by Sheriff’s detectives revealed that Savage had left his home in East Stroudsburg early in the morning on Tuesday and drove 66 miles on his ATV to Monticello to pick up a car part that he needed.

The ATV he was driving was last registered in the Bronx, but reported stolen in Pennsylvania.

Savage had 23 suspensions on his driver’s license and 2 warrants for petit larceny out of Suffolk County, NY. He was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in Blooming Grove on June 1, 2020 for contractor fraud.

An autopsy is scheduled for the afternoon of July 22, 2020.

Assisting at the scene were Monticello Police, State Police, Monticello Fire Department, and Mobile Medic. Sheriff Michael Schiff said that the investigation is continuing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







