Egged 947 Crash: Israel Police Requests For The Public To Assist Its Investigation





Police investigators turned to the public on Wednesday for assistance in its investigation of the deadly bus collision near Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday night.

Police are requesting that passengers who were on the 947 bus that left Jerusalem at 6.00 p.m. on Sunday and got off the bus before the accident occurred should contact the police at 050-507-1842.

The investigators are seeking to gather passengers’ testimonies about the nature of the bus ride and the behavior and alertness of the suspected driver before the accident occurred.

The driver, Alexander Liebman, is suspected of causing death by negligence in the wake of the accident that killed four people and injured 14. Leibman attended Egged’s driving school three years ago and only began working as a bus driver two years ago.

Liebman claimed that he wasn’t tired and he wasn’t on his phone but he doesn’t remember what happened at the time of the accident. His phone was in his bag when the accident occurred.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








