Egged 947 Bus Driver: I Don’t Remember What Happened, I Wasn’t On My Phone





Alexander Liebman, the driver of the Egged 947 bus that was involved in a deadly accident on Sunday night, said that he doesn’t remember what happened at the time of the accident.

“I wasn’t tired, I wasn’t using my phone while I was driving; it was in my pocket,” the driver said, according to a Channel 12 News report on Monday night. “But I don’t remember what happened at the time of the accident.”

Investigators have eliminated the possibility that the crash was caused by a technical malfunction, Kan 11 News reported.

Police investigators gathered evidence from the scene of the collision but the focus of the investigation is on Liebman. The police issued a warrant requesting access to his phone as well as a blood test to check if he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Leibman has been charged with causing death by negligence. Four people were killed in the accident and 14 were injured.

