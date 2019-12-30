MAILBAG: Mispallel In Rabbi Rottenberg Shul Sounds Off About Hypocrisy Of Governor Cuomo





Dear YWN,

I am a mispallel in R’ Rottenbergs Shul and live around the corner. We were at a family Chanukah chaggiga at my sister-in-law down the block from our house when this all occurred. Clearly this was a shocking event and we all have been hit with a tremendous sense of vulnerability. Of course we all know we are in golus, yet we live our lives and unfortunately don’t always live like we are not living the ideal.

What I personally am feeling right now is that this country – and in fact many others as well – are suffering from the exact ill that got K’lal Yisroel into this long lasting golus. It is no longer unacceptable to openly express hatred – the left to the the right and then back in the other direction. No longer is there even an attempt to work things out, even if they weren’t all that sincere. If in the “highest” levels of our society it is acceptable to hate, how can we expect it not to become the norm.

Governor Cuomo spoke on Sunday morning about the “body politic” having a cancer, but just last week he refused to allow federal judges to conduct marriages in New York because they were Trump appointees! How can he honestly say he will combat hate, when he is equally hateful? Even a small expression like this furthers the hatred that has become the norm of society.

Yankie Gross – Monsey, NY

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







