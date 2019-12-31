TRAGEDEY IN WOODMERE: Man Struck And Killed By Vehicle While Leaving Shul





Tragedy struck the Woodmere and Five Towns communities on Tuesday morning, when word spread of the tragic Petira of Sholom (Stuart) Hecht Z”L. He was approximately 60 years old.

The Nassau County Police Department tells YWN that at around 7:00AM, Hecht was struck by a vehicle near Peninsula Boulevard and Edward Avenue.

Hatzolah Paramedics found him in traumatic arrest, and rushed him to South Nassau Hospital.

Unfortunately, he was Niftar upon arrival at the hospital

Achiezer/ Chesed Shel Emes are on the scene.

The Levaya is scheuled for Wednesday morning at 10:00AM at Schwartz’s Funeral Chapel in Queens.

Sources tell YWN that the Niftar was a regular Mispallel at the “Edward Avenue Shul”, and had just finished Davening Shacharis when he was struck by the vehicle.

The Niftar is the husband of former HANC parent and former Plainview Early Childhood Center Director, Sheryl Hecht, and father of HANC Middle School Principal and alumnus, Rabbi Elliot Hecht (’90), and of alumna, Laura Slomnicki (’95).

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

