Israel’s Campaign At Times Square: “This Is What Real Hunger Looks Like”

In a perhaps futile attempt to combat Hamas’s lies, Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the Consulate General of Israel in New York launched a “hasbarah” campaign in New York’s Times Square on Monday

Hamas’s recently published psychological terrorism video of emaciated hostage Evyatar David is being displayed on a large screen, along with captions stating, “Ignored by the media too busy echoing Hamas propaganda” and “Hamas is starving the Israeli hostages.”

Hamas also recently published a video of hostage Rom Braslavki, who also appears emaciated and frail. His images are not part of the campaign, likely because his family did not grant permission for the initiative.

“This is what real hunger looks like,” said Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York. “Evyatar David is being starved by a Nazi terrorist organization that dares, with the backing of parts of the media, to spread the blood libel that Israel is starving the people of Gaza.”

“We will continue to expose, everywhere and at all times, the lies of these vile terrorists and their collaborators,” Akunis asserted.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)