Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel’s Campaign At Times Square: “This Is What Real Hunger Looks Like”

Screenshot

In a perhaps futile attempt to combat Hamas’s lies, Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the Consulate General of Israel in New York launched a “hasbarah” campaign in New York’s Times Square on Monday

Hamas’s recently published psychological terrorism video of emaciated hostage Evyatar David is being displayed on a large screen, along with captions stating, “Ignored by the media too busy echoing Hamas propaganda” and “Hamas is starving the Israeli hostages.”

Hamas also recently published a video of hostage Rom Braslavki, who also appears emaciated and frail. His images are not part of the campaign, likely because his family did not grant permission for the initiative.

“This is what real hunger looks like,” said Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York. “Evyatar David is being starved by a Nazi terrorist organization that dares, with the backing of parts of the media, to spread the blood libel that Israel is starving the people of Gaza.”

“We will continue to expose, everywhere and at all times, the lies of these vile terrorists and their collaborators,” Akunis asserted.

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

REVEALED: This Is The Reason For Netanyahu’s Recent Talks With Putin

FLATBUSH: Shomrim and NYPD Nab Two Suspects After Armed Robbery and Chase

SCAM RING BUSTED: Kiryas Joel Public Safety and NYS Police Nab Fraudsters in $13.5K Fake Warrant Trap

CATSKILLS: Teen Rescued by Hatzalah After Going Missing in Woodridge Forest

PM Netanyahu Seeking Cabinet Approval For Complete Takeover Of Gaza, Tells IDF Officers To Resign If They Don’t Agree

“Child-Killing Jew-Monsters”: Vile Graffiti Sparks Outrage at Canadian Synagogue; Australian Shul Targeted Again

PROUD NAZI: Ex-EMT With Swastika-Adorned Car And Official Plates Sparks Investigation Demand From Assemblyman Yeger

IN HIS OWN WORDS: “Recognition Of Palestinian State Is Fruit Of October 7 Massacre”

Israeli Citizen Robbed and Murdered in Las Vegas Amid Spate of Attacks on Israelis in U.S.

“Trump Is Remaking America”: CNN Data Analyst Declares Trump The “Most Influential President This Century”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network