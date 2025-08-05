Sen. Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren Gushes Over Mamdani, Declares Tax-Hike Agenda Is “Democratic Message”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) threw her weight behind radical New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Monday, declaring that his platform of aggressive tax hikes and government expansion should serve as the national blueprint for the Democratic Party.

Appearing at a campaign event with Mamdani at the District Council 37 union hall in Manhattan, Warren praised his far-left proposals—including universal childcare, expanded housing subsidies, and government interventions in food pricing—as “real plans” and a model for Democrats nationwide.

“This is the Democratic message,” Warren told reporters. “We’re going to experiment. We’re going to try things on groceries.” She added: “Yes. You bet,” when asked if Mamdani’s brand of democratic socialism is what the Democratic Party should embrace.

Mamdani’s campaign has proposed sweeping new spending initiatives funded by steep tax hikes on high earners and businesses.

On CNBC earlier in the day, Warren defended the mayoral hopeful against concerns about the economic fallout of such policies.

“What Zohran is saying is, I want people to be able to afford to live in New York City,” Warren told anchor David Faber. When pressed on how raising taxes would achieve that, Warren scoffed: “Oh dear, are you worried that billionaires are going to go hungry?!”

Critics say Mamdani’s proposals would devastate the city’s tax base and accelerate an exodus of businesses and high-income residents already fleeing due to crime, regulation, and soaring costs. Opponents also note Mamdani’s support for defunding the police and anti-Israel stances, which have drawn criticism even from within the Democratic Party.

Despite these red flags, Warren’s enthusiastic endorsement signals the growing influence of far-left figures like Mamdani within national Democratic leadership—and underscores a deepening ideological split between progressives and the party’s moderate wing.

“The Democratic Party needs to stand up and be clear,” Warren said. “We are the party that fights for affordability for working families.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)