Israel Uncovers More Hamas Operatives Still on UNRWA Payroll, Including Driver Involved in Oct. 7 Abductions

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has revealed new evidence that additional Hamas terrorists remain on the payroll of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) — including one man who participated in the October 7 kidnappings and another who allegedly led a Hamas chemical weapons team while serving as a school principal.

In a post on Sunday, Amir Weissbrod, the ministry’s deputy director-general for U.N. affairs, said the agency had recently provided Israel with an updated list of employees — a list that, once again, includes known Hamas operatives.

“Nothing new under the sun with UNRWA,” Weissbrod wrote. “Some of these names were passed to the U.N. back in 2011. Nothing was done. They’re still employed.”

Among the most alarming new revelations:

Mohammad Abi Itiwi, who served as a driver for UNRWA, “participated in the kidnapping of young Israelis from a bomb shelter near Kibbutz Re’im” on October 7, according to Weissbrod. Abi Itiwi was killed in August 2024 by Israeli forces — but remains listed as an active employee receiving funds.

Naji Abdullah Abu Aziz, named as a school principal by UNRWA, is also identified as a member of Hamas’s chemical manufacturing unit. “We shared this information with the U.N. in 2011 and again in 2024. He’s still working there,” Weissbrod said.

Khalid Said El-Masry, another principal, is accused of harboring a Hamas tunnel beneath his school. Though Israel has informed the U.N. of his terror ties, El-Masry continues to work for the agency.

Weissbrod accompanied his post with photographic evidence of the terrorists and their dual affiliations with both Hamas and UNRWA.

“These are just a few examples,” he added, “but they show why no responsible government should be funding UNRWA if it wants to keep its money out of Hamas’s hands.”

The latest findings come shortly after the Trump administration formally called for the agency’s dismantling, declaring it “irredeemably compromised.” In a letter to Congress, the U.S. State Department cited longstanding allegations of UNRWA’s complicity with terror groups and the results of an internal U.N. probe that found at least nine UNRWA employees “likely or very likely” took part in the October 7 attacks.

UNRWA is now also facing mounting legal pressure: last week, victims of Hamas and Hezbollah terror attacks filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court, accusing the agency of aiding and abetting terrorism. Plaintiffs are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages.

Though UNRWA has repeatedly claimed it lacks the tools to thoroughly vet employees in Gaza, Israeli officials insist that the agency has turned a blind eye to well-documented terror affiliations for over a decade.

“These are not isolated cases,” Weissbrod said. “They are systemic.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)